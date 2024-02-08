Browse events
Venue
The Fleece
Capacity
450
Address
12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Upcoming events
Propaganda - Your Indie & Alternative Party!
Sat, 30 Sept
The Fleece
Bristol
Blanco White: Live @ The Fleece
Tue, 3 Oct
The Fleece
Bristol
bar italia
Wed, 1 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
The Boo Radleys + CUD
Thu, 2 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance @ The Fleece
Mon, 6 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
Elder with guests Slomosa
Tue, 7 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
Focus
Thu, 16 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Tue, 21 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
Girl Ray
Wed, 22 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
Lonely The Brave
Thu, 8 Feb 2024
The Fleece
Bristol
Beach Fossils
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
The Fleece
Bristol
Lime Garden
Wed, 6 Mar 2024
The Fleece
Bristol