Venue

The Fleece

Capacity
450
Address
12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ

Upcoming events

Propaganda - Your Indie & Alternative Party!Sat, 30 Sept
The FleeceBristol
Blanco White: Live @ The FleeceTue, 3 Oct
The FleeceBristol
bar italiaWed, 1 Nov
The FleeceBristol
The Boo Radleys + CUDThu, 2 Nov
The FleeceBristol
Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance @ The FleeceMon, 6 Nov
The FleeceBristol
Elder with guests SlomosaTue, 7 Nov
The FleeceBristol
FocusThu, 16 Nov
The FleeceBristol
The Crazy World of Arthur BrownTue, 21 Nov
The FleeceBristol
Girl RayWed, 22 Nov
The FleeceBristol
Lonely The BraveThu, 8 Feb 2024
The FleeceBristol
Beach FossilsThu, 15 Feb 2024
The FleeceBristol
Lime GardenWed, 6 Mar 2024
The FleeceBristol