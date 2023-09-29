Browse events
Venue
The Finsbury
Capacity
200
Address
336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Upcoming events
Can’t Stop Talking
Fri, 29 Sept
alx frncs
Sat, 30 Sept
MOFGY live at The Finsbury - FREE SHOW
Fri, 6 Oct
beachtown
Sat, 7 Oct
Alexander Valentine
Fri, 13 Oct
Pocket Sun
Sat, 14 Oct
Willah
Sun, 15 Oct
Safety Jacket
Fri, 20 Oct
Mi Mye
Sat, 21 Oct
priestess
Thu, 26 Oct
BLVCK VIØLET
Fri, 3 Nov
Baby Smith
Sat, 11 Nov
Maida Rose
Fri, 17 Nov
Calamari For Lunch w/ guests live FREE SHOW
Fri, 24 Nov
Burly Herd w/ guests live FREE SHOW
Sat, 9 Dec
