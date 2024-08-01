Venue

The Blue Room

Address
623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Social links
website

Upcoming events

Juan Wauters w/ Annie WilliamsThu, 1 Aug
Redd Kross w/ Dale Crover (DJ set) Fri, 2 Aug
Wild Nothing: Summer Tour w/ Peel Dream MagazineSat, 3 Aug
A.G. Sully Album Release Show w/ Summer JoyThu, 8 Aug
Baby: An Intimate R&B Throwback PartyFri, 9 Aug
Brennan WedlSat, 10 Aug
Banned Books Happy HourThu, 15 Aug
Music Trivia Night hosted by WNXPThu, 15 Aug
Botanical Printmaking Workshop w/ Yanira VissepoFri, 16 Aug
Comedy Night hosted by Cortney WarnerSat, 17 Aug
The Sofia Goodman Group & The Yeli Ensemble w/ JayVe MontgomeryThu, 22 Aug
Helado NegroFri, 23 Aug
Blue Room Presents: N0 ANG3L with DJ r.a.kSat, 24 Aug
Boysober: Lessons on Love w/ Hope WoodardThu, 29 Aug
Sadler Vaden: 'Dad Rock' Album Release ShowFri, 30 Aug
WNXP 91 Day w/ Mike Floss, Bats, and moreSat, 31 Aug
An Evening with Strawberry GuyWed, 4 Sept
Hannah Cole w/ Son of The ChallengerThu, 5 Sept
FlorryThu, 12 Sept
Vlad HolidaySat, 14 Sept
MJ Lenderman & Karly HartzmanWed, 18 Sept
Garcia Peoples & Country WesternsSat, 21 Sept
Tropical Fuck StormWed, 25 Sept
Soot: Album Release ShowThu, 26 Sept
Etran de L'AïrFri, 27 Sept
WHY?Sat, 28 Sept
M. Ward w/ Folk Bitch TrioMon, 30 Sept
Noah Gundersen w/ Abby GundersenWed, 2 Oct
The Heavy Heavy w/ Early JamesThu, 3 Oct
Horse Jumper of Love w/ Truth Club and JoyerFri, 4 Oct
