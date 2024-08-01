Browse events
Venue
The Blue Room
Address
623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Social links
website
Upcoming events
Juan Wauters w/ Annie Williams
Thu, 1 Aug
Redd Kross w/ Dale Crover (DJ set)
Fri, 2 Aug
Wild Nothing: Summer Tour w/ Peel Dream Magazine
Sat, 3 Aug
A.G. Sully Album Release Show w/ Summer Joy
Thu, 8 Aug
Baby: An Intimate R&B Throwback Party
Fri, 9 Aug
Brennan Wedl
Sat, 10 Aug
Banned Books Happy Hour
Thu, 15 Aug
Music Trivia Night hosted by WNXP
Thu, 15 Aug
Botanical Printmaking Workshop w/ Yanira Vissepo
Fri, 16 Aug
Comedy Night hosted by Cortney Warner
Sat, 17 Aug
The Sofia Goodman Group & The Yeli Ensemble w/ JayVe Montgomery
Thu, 22 Aug
Helado Negro
Fri, 23 Aug
Blue Room Presents: N0 ANG3L with DJ r.a.k
Sat, 24 Aug
Boysober: Lessons on Love w/ Hope Woodard
Thu, 29 Aug
Sadler Vaden: 'Dad Rock' Album Release Show
Fri, 30 Aug
WNXP 91 Day w/ Mike Floss, Bats, and more
Sat, 31 Aug
An Evening with Strawberry Guy
Wed, 4 Sept
Hannah Cole w/ Son of The Challenger
Thu, 5 Sept
Florry
Thu, 12 Sept
Vlad Holiday
Sat, 14 Sept
MJ Lenderman & Karly Hartzman
Wed, 18 Sept
Garcia Peoples & Country Westerns
Sat, 21 Sept
Tropical Fuck Storm
Wed, 25 Sept
Soot: Album Release Show
Thu, 26 Sept
Etran de L'Aïr
Fri, 27 Sept
WHY?
Sat, 28 Sept
M. Ward w/ Folk Bitch Trio
Mon, 30 Sept
Noah Gundersen w/ Abby Gundersen
Wed, 2 Oct
The Heavy Heavy w/ Early James
Thu, 3 Oct
Horse Jumper of Love w/ Truth Club and Joyer
Fri, 4 Oct
