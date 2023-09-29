Browse events
The 8x10
Contact details
booking@the8x10.com
+14106252000
Address
10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
SOOHAN - James Nasty - Top Down B2b Dripping Wet
Fri, 29 Sept
Underground Springhouse w/ The Dan Heely Band
Wed, 4 Oct
Consider the Source w/ Experience
Thu, 5 Oct
Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute
Sat, 7 Oct
MINKA - YUTZI - Joe Keyes & the Late Bloomer Band
Wed, 11 Oct
Adventures of Matte Black w/ Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang and The David Koster Band
Fri, 13 Oct
Patrick Duffy Band - LJR
Sat, 14 Oct
Soundwaves w/ Shamboogi and Creatures of Content
Thu, 19 Oct
Squeaky Feet and Greasy Hands
Fri, 20 Oct
Grateful Dub - A Reggae Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead
Sat, 21 Oct
Flood in Texas (Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute) and Strange Souls (A Tribute to the Doors)
Fri, 27 Oct
Mike Pinto w/ Sensamotion and Lee Allen
Sat, 28 Oct
Sam Cochran's Dark Side ..... The Music of Pink Floyd & More w/ special guests Peak
Sun, 29 Oct
All Good Presents… Ryan Montbleau Band w/ Sneaky Heat
Wed, 1 Nov
Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Moody Moose
Fri, 3 Nov
Grateful Allman Band Experience
Sat, 4 Nov
Melody Trucks & The Fitzkee Brothers
Thu, 9 Nov
Uncle Kunkel's One Gram Band w/ 5 Spot
Fri, 10 Nov
All Good Presents....SUSTO w/ Tennis Courts
Sat, 11 Nov
lespecial w/ special guest LITZ
Fri, 17 Nov
Nester w/ Space Koi
Sat, 18 Nov
All Good Presents....Eggy
Sun, 19 Nov
JGBF ~ Jerry Garcia Black Friday w/ Moody Moose, Michael Palmisano and Friends
Fri, 24 Nov
Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration w/ Jonathan Sloane Trio and The Bobby Thompson Band
Thu, 30 Nov
An Evening with Robert Jon & The Wreck
Tue, 5 Dec
Snakes & Stars w/ Mark Datter
Thu, 7 Dec
Dancing Bears- Billy Strings - After Party
Fri, 8 Dec
Dancing Bears- Billy Strings - After Party
Sat, 9 Dec
Big Something
Thu, 14 Dec
Big Something
Fri, 15 Dec
