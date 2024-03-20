Venue

Solar Myth

Address
1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Upcoming events

Anna Webber's Shimmer WinceMon, 2 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Dezron Douglas QuintetFri, 6 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Mat Maneri QuartetSat, 7 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Prism Quartet and Susie IbarraSun, 8 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Glass Band (Steve Gunn/Bill Nace/John Truscinski)Thu, 12 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Glass Band (Steve Gunn/Bill Nace/John Truscinski)Fri, 13 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
mssv (mike baggetta + stephen hodges + mike watt)Sat, 14 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Charlie Hall / Chris ForsythSun, 15 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Daniel VillarrealFri, 20 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Daniel VillarrealSat, 21 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Adegoke Steve Colson's Universal Unity TrioFri, 27 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Nick Millevoi's Digital ReactionSat, 28 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Marshall Allen's Ghost HorizonsTue, 31 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
4th Annual Nova Award: Honoring Odean PopeWed, 1 Nov
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Oceans And (Tim Berne/Hank Roberts/Aurora Nealand)Thu, 2 Nov
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Marshall Allen's Ghost HorizonsTue, 28 Nov
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Mauro Refosco performing Airto Moreira's FreeFri, 1 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Br-An-Ch / SettingFri, 8 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Gabriel Meyer Creative OrchestraSat, 9 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Kassel Jaeger + Stephen O’MalleyMon, 11 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Hu VibrationalFri, 15 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Marshall Allen's Ghost HorizonsTue, 26 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
Horse LordsWed, 20 Mar 2024
Solar MythPhiladelphia