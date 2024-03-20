Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Solar Myth
Follow
Address
1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Social links
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Anna Webber's Shimmer Wince
Mon, 2 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Dezron Douglas Quintet
Fri, 6 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Mat Maneri Quartet
Sat, 7 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Prism Quartet and Susie Ibarra
Sun, 8 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Glass Band (Steve Gunn/Bill Nace/John Truscinski)
Thu, 12 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Glass Band (Steve Gunn/Bill Nace/John Truscinski)
Fri, 13 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
mssv (mike baggetta + stephen hodges + mike watt)
Sat, 14 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Charlie Hall / Chris Forsyth
Sun, 15 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Daniel Villarreal
Fri, 20 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Daniel Villarreal
Sat, 21 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Adegoke Steve Colson's Universal Unity Trio
Fri, 27 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Nick Millevoi's Digital Reaction
Sat, 28 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons
Tue, 31 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
4th Annual Nova Award: Honoring Odean Pope
Wed, 1 Nov
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Oceans And (Tim Berne/Hank Roberts/Aurora Nealand)
Thu, 2 Nov
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons
Tue, 28 Nov
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Mauro Refosco performing Airto Moreira's Free
Fri, 1 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Br-An-Ch / Setting
Fri, 8 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Gabriel Meyer Creative Orchestra
Sat, 9 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Kassel Jaeger + Stephen O’Malley
Mon, 11 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Hu Vibrational
Fri, 15 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons
Tue, 26 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
Horse Lords
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
Solar Myth
Philadelphia