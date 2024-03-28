Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

The Brewer's Bar is located within Signature Brew's brewery on the Walthamstow Beer Mile. Serving up 12 lines of the freshest Signature Brew beers, the bar allows drinkers to enjoy them among the sights, sounds and hoppy smells of the brewery. Our range includes our multi-award winning core beers, limited-edition band collaborations, seasonal specials and rare, experimental brews – all brewed right next to the bar itself. And it wouldn't be a Signature Brew bar without also offering the best music playlists around as well as regular special-guest live acts. Plus, on weekends, we're joined by some of our favourite street food vendors.
Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK

FEMMESTIVAL 2023Sun, 1 Oct
Alan Partridge Brewery QuizThu, 5 Oct
Queer Cuntry | LondonFri, 13 Oct
Chiedu Oraka | LondonThu, 19 Oct
The Warlocks + The TelescopesSat, 21 Oct
The Cocoa Butter Club Halloween SpecialSat, 28 Oct
Always Sunny Brewery QuizThu, 9 Nov
MASH-UP - The London Breweries Autumn InvitationalFri, 10 Nov
The Urban Voodoo Machine 20th Anniversary ShowSat, 11 Nov
Pokemon Brewery QuizThu, 30 Nov
Fatboy Slim Tribute - Fatboy Tim | LondonFri, 1 Dec
Radiohead Tribute - Just Radiohead | LondonFri, 8 Dec
King Kurt presents Christmas Piss up in a BreweryFri, 15 Dec
King Prawn | LondonThu, 28 Mar 2024
