About

The Brewer's Bar is located within Signature Brew's brewery on the Walthamstow Beer Mile. Serving up 12 lines of the freshest Signature Brew beers, the bar allows drinkers to enjoy them among the sights, sounds and hoppy smells of the brewery. Our range includes our multi-award winning core beers, limited-edition band collaborations, seasonal specials and rare, experimental brews – all brewed right next to the bar itself. And it wouldn't be a Signature Brew bar without also offering the best music playlists around as well as regular special-guest live acts. Plus, on weekends, we're joined by some of our favourite street food vendors.