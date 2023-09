About

Located in South Kensington, the Royal Albert Hall houses a 5,000 seat auditorium that has hosted stunning live performances by the likes of Shirley Bassey, Eric Clapton, Roger Daltrey, and more recently, Adele, Sam Smith, 5 Seconds of Summer and Yungblud. 2023 will see unmissable shows from John Legend, Wet Leg, Death Cab for Cutie, James Bay and many more.