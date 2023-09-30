Browse events
Venue
Rough Trade Nottingham
About
Located in the Hockley area of the city, this store is housed in a 3-storey Victorian building, with the record store on the ground floor and our bar/live room on the first.
Capacity
150
Contact details
+0115 896 4012
Address
5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Upcoming events
Vigilantes + Celestines + support!
Sat, 30 Sept
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Nick Banks: In Conversation + Signing
Sun, 1 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Black Stone Cherry: Signing
Mon, 2 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Vistas: Live + Signing
Mon, 2 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Das Koolies: Live + Signing
Tue, 3 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
King Nun: Live + Signing
Wed, 4 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Pots and Pints and Poltergeists!
Thu, 5 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Pots and Pints and Pumpkins!
Fri, 6 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Sonic Boom Six
Thu, 12 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
VLMV + special guests!
Fri, 13 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Introducing ‘Wizards Can’t be Lawyers’
Sat, 14 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
CMAT: Acoustic + Signing
Mon, 16 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Napalm Death: In Conversation with Shane Embury + Signing
Tue, 17 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Dream Nails: Live + Signing
Wed, 18 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Bad Betty Live
Thu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
The Telescopes + Cloudsurfers + Marvin’s Revenge
Fri, 20 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
mylittlebrother + Hector Gannet + Jake Burns
Tue, 24 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing
Wed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Kid Congo Powers: 'Some New Kind of Kick' Signing
Thu, 26 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Gladrags: Gods & Monsters Halloween Special
Sat, 28 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
FIZZ: Live + Signing
Sun, 29 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
CASISDEAD: Live
Sun, 29 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Declan Welsh and the Decadent West: Live + Signing
Mon, 30 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Pots and Pints
Thu, 2 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Requiem presents.. Winter Gathering Club Night
Fri, 3 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Requiem Winter Gathering - Band Night!
Sat, 4 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
bar italia: Live
Sun, 5 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Baby Tap - Album Launch Party!
Wed, 8 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Sleep in Motion (Album Release Show) with MuddiBrook Co Headline!
Fri, 10 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Bad Betty Live
Thu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
