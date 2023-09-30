Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

About

Located in the Hockley area of the city, this store is housed in a 3-storey Victorian building, with the record store on the ground floor and our bar/live room on the first.
Capacity
150
Contact details
+0115 896 4012
Address
5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Vigilantes + Celestines + support!Sat, 30 Sept
Nick Banks: In Conversation + SigningSun, 1 Oct
Black Stone Cherry: SigningMon, 2 Oct
Vistas: Live + SigningMon, 2 Oct
Das Koolies: Live + SigningTue, 3 Oct
King Nun: Live + SigningWed, 4 Oct
Pots and Pints and Poltergeists!Thu, 5 Oct
Pots and Pints and Pumpkins!Fri, 6 Oct
Sonic Boom SixThu, 12 Oct
VLMV + special guests!Fri, 13 Oct
Introducing ‘Wizards Can’t be Lawyers’Sat, 14 Oct
CMAT: Acoustic + SigningMon, 16 Oct
Napalm Death: In Conversation with Shane Embury + SigningTue, 17 Oct
Dream Nails: Live + SigningWed, 18 Oct
Bad Betty LiveThu, 19 Oct
The Telescopes + Cloudsurfers + Marvin’s Revenge Fri, 20 Oct
mylittlebrother + Hector Gannet + Jake BurnsTue, 24 Oct
Barry Can't Swim: Live + SigningWed, 25 Oct
Kid Congo Powers: 'Some New Kind of Kick' SigningThu, 26 Oct
Gladrags: Gods & Monsters Halloween SpecialSat, 28 Oct
FIZZ: Live + SigningSun, 29 Oct
CASISDEAD: LiveSun, 29 Oct
Declan Welsh and the Decadent West: Live + SigningMon, 30 Oct
Pots and Pints Thu, 2 Nov
Requiem presents.. Winter Gathering Club NightFri, 3 Nov
Requiem Winter Gathering - Band Night!Sat, 4 Nov
bar italia: LiveSun, 5 Nov
Baby Tap - Album Launch Party!Wed, 8 Nov
Sleep in Motion (Album Release Show) with MuddiBrook Co Headline!Fri, 10 Nov
Bad Betty LiveThu, 16 Nov
