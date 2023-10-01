Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

About

Located in an exciting pocket of the city centre, this is our newest store (inc. a bar and our live room), yet already very much at the heart of one of the most exciting, vibrant cultural communities in the UK.
Capacity
200
Contact details
+0117 929 0383
Address
3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Social links
Upcoming events

Unity Street Audio Wassup Nerds!? AfterpartySun, 1 Oct
Das Koolies: Live + SigningMon, 2 Oct
Temps: Q&A with James Acaster + SigningTue, 3 Oct
Tonic 053: Mike DennisWed, 4 Oct
Black Stone Cherry: SigningThu, 5 Oct
Droogs /Wakey Wakey / Birdman Cult / Pet InsuranceThu, 5 Oct
Will Samson + Clementine Blue + Lim OrionSat, 7 Oct
A. Savage: Acoustic + SigningMon, 9 Oct
Baby Queen: The Bedroom SessionsTue, 10 Oct
The Sarah Records Story: In Conversation with Jane Duffus and Matt Haynes + Music from BlueboyWed, 11 Oct
rainbow frog biscuitsThu, 12 Oct
Ragz OriginaleFri, 13 Oct
CMAT: Acoustic + SigningSat, 14 Oct
My First TimeSat, 14 Oct
Glen Matlock: Live + Q&A + Book SigningSun, 15 Oct
Laura Misch: Live + SigningMon, 16 Oct
Creeper: Album Playback + Q&A + SigningTue, 17 Oct
Cherym + Hunny BuzzThu, 19 Oct
Treeboy & ArcFri, 20 Oct
Rival Sons: 'Lightbringer' SigningSat, 21 Oct
Ewan MainwoodSat, 21 Oct
Stone: LiveSun, 22 Oct
Barry Can't Swim: Live + SigningTue, 24 Oct
Pip Blom: Live + SigningWed, 25 Oct
Nell MescallThu, 26 Oct
Melin MelynFri, 27 Oct
PEACH Album LaunchSat, 28 Oct
Declan Welsh and the Decadent West: Live + SigningSun, 29 Oct
Art School GirlfriendWed, 1 Nov
Home Front (Canada), Turbo, Keno and MöneyThu, 2 Nov
