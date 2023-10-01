Browse events
Venue
Rough Trade Bristol
Located in an exciting pocket of the city centre, this is our newest store (inc. a bar and our live room), yet already very much at the heart of one of the most exciting, vibrant cultural communities in the UK.
Capacity
200
+0117 929 0383
3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Unity Street Audio Wassup Nerds!? Afterparty
Sun, 1 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Das Koolies: Live + Signing
Mon, 2 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Temps: Q&A with James Acaster + Signing
Tue, 3 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Tonic 053: Mike Dennis
Wed, 4 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Black Stone Cherry: Signing
Thu, 5 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Droogs /Wakey Wakey / Birdman Cult / Pet Insurance
Thu, 5 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Will Samson + Clementine Blue + Lim Orion
Sat, 7 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
A. Savage: Acoustic + Signing
Mon, 9 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Baby Queen: The Bedroom Sessions
Tue, 10 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
The Sarah Records Story: In Conversation with Jane Duffus and Matt Haynes + Music from Blueboy
Wed, 11 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
rainbow frog biscuits
Thu, 12 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Ragz Originale
Fri, 13 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
CMAT: Acoustic + Signing
Sat, 14 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
My First Time
Sat, 14 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Glen Matlock: Live + Q&A + Book Signing
Sun, 15 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Laura Misch: Live + Signing
Mon, 16 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Creeper: Album Playback + Q&A + Signing
Tue, 17 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Cherym + Hunny Buzz
Thu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Treeboy & Arc
Fri, 20 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Rival Sons: 'Lightbringer' Signing
Sat, 21 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Ewan Mainwood
Sat, 21 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Stone: Live
Sun, 22 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing
Tue, 24 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Pip Blom: Live + Signing
Wed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Nell Mescall
Thu, 26 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Melin Melyn
Fri, 27 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
PEACH Album Launch
Sat, 28 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Declan Welsh and the Decadent West: Live + Signing
Sun, 29 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Art School Girlfriend
Wed, 1 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Home Front (Canada), Turbo, Keno and Möney
Thu, 2 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
