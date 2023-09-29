Venue

Pianos: Showroom

Capacity
150
Contact details
+12125053733
Address
158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Upcoming events

Tomorrowish / Abbie Roper / Sara DevoeFri, 29 Sept
Tomorrowish / Pair Of Sloths + MoreSat, 30 Sept
Mother Cabrini / Warphole / Broken Kitchen TableSun, 1 Oct
Two 32 / B Star / RioTue, 3 Oct
OK Tyler / Sunbaby / Camy PetynThu, 5 Oct
Spilly Cave / Thesaurus Rex Fri, 6 Oct
Bobby Mars Presents: MC Wars: Vol1Sun, 8 Oct
Alli Millstein / Jacob King / Zoe FirnTue, 10 Oct
Long / QIRL / Full BleedWed, 11 Oct
Raegan / Cmaze / LalaThu, 12 Oct
Mondo Closing Night ShowcaseFri, 13 Oct
Little Brain Comedy Presents The 13th ReasonFri, 13 Oct
Ishi - Happy Family TourSat, 14 Oct
Libel / Today's Outfit / Slalomville + MoreWed, 18 Oct
Namesake / Forty Feet Tall / Fat Trout Trailer ParkThu, 19 Oct
Modeling/ Overhand Sam/ Stepmom/ Honey CollectiveFri, 20 Oct
Charlie Lyttle/Andrew Connor/Washburn & The RiverSun, 22 Oct
Tireek / Yung Mallet / Sonnynotnice / Sad HippieSat, 28 Oct
sugarush: Lana Del Rey Night - NYC Wed, 1 Nov
Balloon Snake / Bum Babies / Jeerleader + MoreThu, 2 Nov
Dirty Pop Party w/ J-Line / Benjy Bradshaw + moreFri, 17 Nov
Unchained Artists presents 'Ladies Night'Sat, 18 Nov
