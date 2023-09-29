Browse events
Venue
Pianos: Showroom
Follow
Capacity
150
Contact details
+12125053733
Address
158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Tomorrowish / Abbie Roper / Sara Devoe
Fri, 29 Sept
Tomorrowish / Pair Of Sloths + More
Sat, 30 Sept
Mother Cabrini / Warphole / Broken Kitchen Table
Sun, 1 Oct
Two 32 / B Star / Rio
Tue, 3 Oct
OK Tyler / Sunbaby / Camy Petyn
Thu, 5 Oct
Spilly Cave / Thesaurus Rex
Fri, 6 Oct
Bobby Mars Presents: MC Wars: Vol1
Sun, 8 Oct
Alli Millstein / Jacob King / Zoe Firn
Tue, 10 Oct
Long / QIRL / Full Bleed
Wed, 11 Oct
Raegan / Cmaze / Lala
Thu, 12 Oct
Mondo Closing Night Showcase
Fri, 13 Oct
Little Brain Comedy Presents The 13th Reason
Fri, 13 Oct
Ishi - Happy Family Tour
Sat, 14 Oct
Libel / Today's Outfit / Slalomville + More
Wed, 18 Oct
Namesake / Forty Feet Tall / Fat Trout Trailer Park
Thu, 19 Oct
Modeling/ Overhand Sam/ Stepmom/ Honey Collective
Fri, 20 Oct
Charlie Lyttle/Andrew Connor/Washburn & The River
Sun, 22 Oct
Tireek / Yung Mallet / Sonnynotnice / Sad Hippie
Sat, 28 Oct
sugarush: Lana Del Rey Night - NYC
Wed, 1 Nov
Balloon Snake / Bum Babies / Jeerleader + More
Thu, 2 Nov
Dirty Pop Party w/ J-Line / Benjy Bradshaw + more
Fri, 17 Nov
Unchained Artists presents 'Ladies Night'
Sat, 18 Nov
