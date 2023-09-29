Browse events
Venue
PhilaMOCA
Address
531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Upcoming events
Echo Kid / Dominy / Frankie Mermaid
Fri, 29 Sept
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Planning For Burial / Oldest Sea / Lastima
Sat, 30 Sept
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
THE BOOGEYMAN (1980) - New Restoration
Sun, 1 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
GHOSTS OF THE CHELSEA - Philly Premiere
Wed, 4 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
JON DALY: RED, WHITE, & BLUE-PILLED THE TOUR
Thu, 5 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Crypt Video Rentals - Saturday day pass and HOCUS POCUS screening
Sat, 7 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Crypt Video Rentals - All Access Pass
7 Oct - 8 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Crypt Video Rentals - Saturday day pass
Sat, 7 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Crypt Video Rentals - Sunday day pass
Sun, 8 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Constant Smiles (Sacred Bones) w/ Plastic Ivy and Cult Objects
Tue, 10 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
MUTINY IN HEAVEN: NICK CAVE'S THE BIRTHDAY PARTY - Philly Premiere
Wed, 11 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Exhumed Films 24 Hour Horror-Thon Pre-show
Thu, 12 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Evil Sword (Record Release Show) w/ Slot and Primal Rat Screw
Fri, 13 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
RING, RING: A DOORBELL CAM FANTASIA
Sun, 15 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
An Evening with David "The Rock" Nelson
Mon, 16 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
1-800-HOT-DUCK Video Night
Thu, 19 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
OXBOW / Couch Slut / Omit All
Fri, 20 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Xiu Xiu
Sat, 21 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Soft Idiot / Disco2 / Hello Shark / Swim Camp
Sun, 22 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Glass Box Fest Day One
Fri, 27 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Glass Box Fest Day One and Day Two Bundle Tickets
Fri, 27 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Glass Box Fest Day Two
Sat, 28 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Dosser / Cigarettes For Breakfast / Spirit Weak / Cutie Riot
Sat, 4 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
GEORGES BATAILLE'S STORY OF THE EYE
Fri, 10 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
Kyle Gordon
Sat, 11 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals with Steve Young
Thu, 16 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia