Venue

PhilaMOCA

Address
531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA

Upcoming events

Echo Kid / Dominy / Frankie MermaidFri, 29 Sept
Planning For Burial / Oldest Sea / LastimaSat, 30 Sept
THE BOOGEYMAN (1980) - New RestorationSun, 1 Oct
GHOSTS OF THE CHELSEA - Philly PremiereWed, 4 Oct
JON DALY: RED, WHITE, & BLUE-PILLED THE TOURThu, 5 Oct
Crypt Video Rentals - Saturday day pass and HOCUS POCUS screeningSat, 7 Oct
Crypt Video Rentals - All Access Pass7 Oct - 8 Oct
Crypt Video Rentals - Saturday day passSat, 7 Oct
Crypt Video Rentals - Sunday day passSun, 8 Oct
Constant Smiles (Sacred Bones) w/ Plastic Ivy and Cult ObjectsTue, 10 Oct
MUTINY IN HEAVEN: NICK CAVE'S THE BIRTHDAY PARTY - Philly PremiereWed, 11 Oct
Exhumed Films 24 Hour Horror-Thon Pre-showThu, 12 Oct
Evil Sword (Record Release Show) w/ Slot and Primal Rat ScrewFri, 13 Oct
RING, RING: A DOORBELL CAM FANTASIASun, 15 Oct
An Evening with David "The Rock" NelsonMon, 16 Oct
1-800-HOT-DUCK Video NightThu, 19 Oct
OXBOW / Couch Slut / Omit AllFri, 20 Oct
Xiu XiuSat, 21 Oct
Soft Idiot / Disco2 / Hello Shark / Swim CampSun, 22 Oct
Glass Box Fest Day OneFri, 27 Oct
Glass Box Fest Day One and Day Two Bundle TicketsFri, 27 Oct
Glass Box Fest Day TwoSat, 28 Oct
Dosser / Cigarettes For Breakfast / Spirit Weak / Cutie RiotSat, 4 Nov
GEORGES BATAILLE'S STORY OF THE EYEFri, 10 Nov
Kyle GordonSat, 11 Nov
The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals with Steve YoungThu, 16 Nov
