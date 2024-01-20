Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
O2 Ritz
Follow
Capacity
1500
Address
Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Upcoming events
Gang of Four
Wed, 4 Oct
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Slowdive
Tue, 31 Oct
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Animals As Leaders
Wed, 1 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Lancey Foux
Thu, 2 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Chapter 159 - WONDERBRAWL
Sun, 12 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Bob Vylan
Fri, 17 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
MIST
Tue, 5 Dec
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Clearwater Creedence Revival
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
O2 Ritz
Manchester
Big Country 'Steeltown' + The Icicle Works
Sat, 16 Mar 2024
O2 Ritz
Manchester