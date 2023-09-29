Browse events
Venue
Night Tales Loft
About
Weekly intimate parties overlooking East London's skyline. Presented by Night Tales.
Capacity
350
Address
207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
facebook
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Fort Romeau (All Night Long)
Fri, 29 Sept
Night Tales Loft
London
Tim Sweeney (All Night Long) [Beats In Space]
Sat, 30 Sept
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 4 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Paraiso Disco: Disco, House & Classics
Fri, 6 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Ryan Elliott (All Night Long)
Sat, 7 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 11 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Paradise Loops: Vitess (Live) & Danny Vito
Fri, 13 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Fafi Abdel Nour (All Night Long)
Sat, 14 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 18 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Demuja (All Night Long)
Fri, 20 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
SOULFUEL: House, Disco, Funk & Soul
Sat, 21 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 25 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
in the loft presents The Live Supply
Thu, 26 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Paige Tomlinson & Rio Tashan (All Night Long)
Fri, 27 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
Paraiso Halloween Disco: House, Disco & Classics
28 Oct - 29 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
in the loft: Peven Everett (Live)
Tue, 31 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 1 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
Lady Shaka (All Night Long)
Fri, 3 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
SOULFUEL: House, Disco, Funk & Soul
Sat, 4 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 8 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
Charlie Bones (All Night Long)
Fri, 10 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
Cami Layé Okún (All Night Long)
Sat, 11 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 15 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
Danny Krivit + more TBA
Fri, 17 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
Millie McKee (All Night Long)
Sat, 18 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 22 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
in the loft: Afriquoi (Live)
Fri, 24 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 29 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 6 Dec
Night Tales Loft
London
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 13 Dec
Night Tales Loft
London