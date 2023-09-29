Browse events
Venue
MOTH Club
Follow
Capacity
320
Address
Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Dance Your Troubles Away
Fri, 29 Sept
MOTH Club
London
Disco Bloodbath
Sat, 30 Sept
MOTH Club
London
The Psychotic Monks + SULK
Mon, 2 Oct
MOTH Club
London
The Life and Songs of Bert Jansch
Tue, 3 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Delights
Wed, 4 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Knock2Bag Comedy Night with Fern Brady
Thu, 5 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Neon Waltz
Fri, 6 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Pull Up To The Bumper
Fri, 6 Oct
MOTH Club
London
BULL + Special Guests
Sat, 7 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Dancing In The Dark
Sat, 7 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Sophie
Sun, 8 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Girl Ray's All-American Fun-Raiser
Mon, 9 Oct
MOTH Club
London
The Heliocentrics + The Cromagnon Band
Wed, 11 Oct
MOTH Club
London
K2B Presents... The Lovely Boys & Friends
Thu, 12 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Bass Drum Of Death
Fri, 13 Oct
MOTH Club
London
THE CAVE CLUB
Fri, 13 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry Hill
Sat, 14 Oct
MOTH Club
London
For The Love Of Pop
Sat, 14 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry Hill
Sun, 15 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry Hill
Mon, 16 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry Hill
Tue, 17 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Treeboy & Arc + Bo Gritz + bloody/bath
Wed, 18 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Greg Larsen - We All Have Bloody Thoughts
Thu, 19 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Heavy Lungs
Fri, 20 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Fri, 20 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Yowl + Human Resources + Dasha
Sat, 21 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Pull Up To The Bumper
Sat, 21 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Bee-Sides with Intimate Friends
Tue, 24 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Get The Blessing + Floating World Pictures
Wed, 25 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Christopher Bliss’ Halloween Spookfest
Thu, 26 Oct
MOTH Club
London
Load more