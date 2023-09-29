Venue

MOTH Club

Capacity
320
Address
Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Upcoming events

Dance Your Troubles AwayFri, 29 Sept
MOTH ClubLondon
Disco BloodbathSat, 30 Sept
MOTH ClubLondon
The Psychotic Monks + SULKMon, 2 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
The Life and Songs of Bert JanschTue, 3 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
DelightsWed, 4 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Knock2Bag Comedy Night with Fern BradyThu, 5 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Neon WaltzFri, 6 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Pull Up To The BumperFri, 6 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
BULL + Special GuestsSat, 7 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Dancing In The DarkSat, 7 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
SophieSun, 8 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Girl Ray's All-American Fun-RaiserMon, 9 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
The Heliocentrics + The Cromagnon BandWed, 11 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
K2B Presents... The Lovely Boys & FriendsThu, 12 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Bass Drum Of Death Fri, 13 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
THE CAVE CLUBFri, 13 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry HillSat, 14 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
For The Love Of PopSat, 14 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry HillSun, 15 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry HillMon, 16 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry HillTue, 17 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Treeboy & Arc + Bo Gritz + bloody/bathWed, 18 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Greg Larsen - We All Have Bloody ThoughtsThu, 19 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Heavy LungsFri, 20 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Deptford Northern Soul ClubFri, 20 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Yowl + Human Resources + DashaSat, 21 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Pull Up To The BumperSat, 21 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Bee-Sides with Intimate FriendsTue, 24 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Get The Blessing + Floating World PicturesWed, 25 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Christopher Bliss’ Halloween Spookfest Thu, 26 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon