Metro Baltimore

Metro Baltimore is an independent venue located in the Station North Arts District in the heart of Baltimore City. Established in 2007.
ericmach@themetrogallery.net
1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
BITCHIN BAJAS w/ Albert & Christian and Bruce WillenFri, 29 Sept
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
JAKE MILLER w/ Hariz and Da Kid EmmSat, 30 Sept
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
SORRY GIRLS w/ Julien Chang and GlorianSun, 1 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
PEELANDER - Z w/ Dog Party and Krime SlugsTue, 3 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
THE COURETTES w/ The Flying Faders and That Rob Macy from Save Your SoulWed, 4 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
CONSTANT SMILES w/ Benign Impact and Thee WindowsThu, 5 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
CIVIC w/ Teen Mortgage and Rabid CityFri, 6 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
METROSCHOCK Sat, 7 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
TWAIN w/ Natalie Jane HillSun, 8 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
HOLY FAWN w/ Caracara and lowheavenMon, 9 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
SEXTILE + N8NOFACE w/ Nuxx VomicaWed, 11 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
THE DOLLYROTS w/ Kings of the Wild Things and Huntingtons Thu, 12 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
TWUK (Vol. 5) Tricks & Treats Fri, 13 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
A GIANT DOG, w/ Dregs and MuscleSat, 14 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
THE GLENMONT POPES w/ Star Carr and IndictmentsSun, 15 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
ORIONS BELTE w/ Adjective AnimalMon, 16 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
ELECTRIC EXORCISM TOUR w/ Curse Mackey, I Speak Machine, SINETue, 17 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
BACHELOR BOYS SHOWCASEWed, 18 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
UNDERGANG w/ Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis, PutrisectThu, 19 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
XIU XIU w/ RjVjFri, 20 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
SETE STAR SEPT w/ Euclid C Finder, Bloated Subhumans & Bleach Cubes (Collab Set) and Half/CrossSat, 21 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
EXCITER w/ Tower and ShadowlandSun, 22 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
ULRIKA SPACEK + HOLY WAVE w/ GIJIMon, 23 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
WEAKENED FRIENDS w/ Chaz Monroe and BattyTue, 24 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
LIP CRITIC w/ HORMONE and GRUDGEWed, 25 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
NOISEM w/ Coffin Dust, Skullshitter, Ixias, Universal RemonsterThu, 26 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
SWEET SPOT HALLOWEENFri, 27 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
S.G. GOODMAN w/ Why BonnieSun, 29 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
DRAWN & QUARTERED w/ Fulci, Molder and GoetiaWed, 1 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
WALTER ETC. w/ Dollar Signs and Matt PlessThu, 2 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore