Venue
Metro Baltimore
About
Metro Baltimore is an independent venue located in the Station North Arts District in the heart of Baltimore City. Established in 2007.
ericmach@themetrogallery.net
1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
BITCHIN BAJAS w/ Albert & Christian and Bruce Willen
Fri, 29 Sept
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
JAKE MILLER w/ Hariz and Da Kid Emm
Sat, 30 Sept
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
SORRY GIRLS w/ Julien Chang and Glorian
Sun, 1 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
PEELANDER - Z w/ Dog Party and Krime Slugs
Tue, 3 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
THE COURETTES w/ The Flying Faders and That Rob Macy from Save Your Soul
Wed, 4 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
CONSTANT SMILES w/ Benign Impact and Thee Windows
Thu, 5 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
CIVIC w/ Teen Mortgage and Rabid City
Fri, 6 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
METROSCHOCK
Sat, 7 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
TWAIN w/ Natalie Jane Hill
Sun, 8 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
HOLY FAWN w/ Caracara and lowheaven
Mon, 9 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
SEXTILE + N8NOFACE w/ Nuxx Vomica
Wed, 11 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
THE DOLLYROTS w/ Kings of the Wild Things and Huntingtons
Thu, 12 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
TWUK (Vol. 5) Tricks & Treats
Fri, 13 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
A GIANT DOG, w/ Dregs and Muscle
Sat, 14 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
THE GLENMONT POPES w/ Star Carr and Indictments
Sun, 15 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
ORIONS BELTE w/ Adjective Animal
Mon, 16 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
ELECTRIC EXORCISM TOUR w/ Curse Mackey, I Speak Machine, SINE
Tue, 17 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
BACHELOR BOYS SHOWCASE
Wed, 18 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
UNDERGANG w/ Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis, Putrisect
Thu, 19 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
XIU XIU w/ RjVj
Fri, 20 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
SETE STAR SEPT w/ Euclid C Finder, Bloated Subhumans & Bleach Cubes (Collab Set) and Half/Cross
Sat, 21 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
EXCITER w/ Tower and Shadowland
Sun, 22 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
ULRIKA SPACEK + HOLY WAVE w/ GIJI
Mon, 23 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
WEAKENED FRIENDS w/ Chaz Monroe and Batty
Tue, 24 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
LIP CRITIC w/ HORMONE and GRUDGE
Wed, 25 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
NOISEM w/ Coffin Dust, Skullshitter, Ixias, Universal Remonster
Thu, 26 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
SWEET SPOT HALLOWEEN
Fri, 27 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
S.G. GOODMAN w/ Why Bonnie
Sun, 29 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
DRAWN & QUARTERED w/ Fulci, Molder and Goetia
Wed, 1 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
WALTER ETC. w/ Dollar Signs and Matt Pless
Thu, 2 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
