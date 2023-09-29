Venue

Gold Sounds

Address
44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Upcoming events

Frankie Linstrom // Macademix // The PlutoFri, 29 Sept
Gold SoundsNew York
Imaginary Tricks // Eaterlife // ORISat, 30 Sept
Gold SoundsNew York
Reaching Out, C.M.L., Slur, Beg to Differ, The TarrysMon, 2 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 3 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Academy Order / War Honey / GilroySat, 7 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Andy Boay, Presstones, More Eaze, Soft KSun, 8 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Broke Body/Mean Sweetie/Caitlin Starr and friendsSun, 8 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Gwuak!/Smoke Detector/No Momentum/Earthly TetherMon, 9 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 10 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
telly/Couch Prints/Chroma/JANDWed, 11 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
All Out War/Tombs/Funeral Leech/Blame God/Lunar BlSat, 14 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Multifacet FestMon, 16 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 17 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Flatwaves // Silent Mass // Morosis // VarlotsSat, 21 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Ergo, Bria/ToyMachine/Sandile/Aggresive SquirrelsSun, 22 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 24 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Alex Julia, Pure Intention, Sludgebunny, HeathmongerWed, 25 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Shiverboard / Funeral Dancer / DeciderWed, 25 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 31 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 7 Nov
Gold SoundsNew York
American Television/ Neckscars/Moonraker/Over our Thu, 9 Nov
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 14 Nov
Gold SoundsNew York
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 21 Nov
Gold SoundsNew York
Hard Job, Changing Modes, Oof, Desert MemorialSat, 9 Dec
Gold SoundsNew York