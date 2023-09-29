Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Gold Sounds
Follow
Address
44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Frankie Linstrom // Macademix // The Pluto
Fri, 29 Sept
Gold Sounds
New York
Imaginary Tricks // Eaterlife // ORI
Sat, 30 Sept
Gold Sounds
New York
Reaching Out, C.M.L., Slur, Beg to Differ, The Tarrys
Mon, 2 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 3 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Academy Order / War Honey / Gilroy
Sat, 7 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Andy Boay, Presstones, More Eaze, Soft K
Sun, 8 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Broke Body/Mean Sweetie/Caitlin Starr and friends
Sun, 8 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Gwuak!/Smoke Detector/No Momentum/Earthly Tether
Mon, 9 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 10 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
telly/Couch Prints/Chroma/JAND
Wed, 11 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
All Out War/Tombs/Funeral Leech/Blame God/Lunar Bl
Sat, 14 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Multifacet Fest
Mon, 16 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 17 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Flatwaves // Silent Mass // Morosis // Varlots
Sat, 21 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Ergo, Bria/ToyMachine/Sandile/Aggresive Squirrels
Sun, 22 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 24 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Alex Julia, Pure Intention, Sludgebunny, Heathmonger
Wed, 25 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Shiverboard / Funeral Dancer / Decider
Wed, 25 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 31 Oct
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 7 Nov
Gold Sounds
New York
American Television/ Neckscars/Moonraker/Over our
Thu, 9 Nov
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 14 Nov
Gold Sounds
New York
Comedy Tuesdays
Tue, 21 Nov
Gold Sounds
New York
Hard Job, Changing Modes, Oof, Desert Memorial
Sat, 9 Dec
Gold Sounds
New York