About

As one of the world’s most venerated electronic music brands, fabric showcases renowned and emerging artists week in, week out, at its labyrinthine London nightclub. Since opening its doors in 1999, fabric has been at the forefront of the music scene and the club culture conversation, consistently backing a diverse range of genres and acts. With over two decades under its belt, fabric is more in touch with its roots than ever. 2021 saw a refurbishment to the club, with the programming ethos retaining its timeless, genre-bending and forward-thinking appeal. Saturday nights – known for pushing names at the forefront of the techno and house worlds – are as pioneering as ever, meanwhile FABRICLIVE's bass-focused line-ups and Friday's UK-sound led nights have been refreshed with a new programming vision, consistently blurring the line between genres. Last but not least, Sundays at fabric continue to platform local collectives and underground parties with exciting weekly line-ups. fabric Records and sister label Houndstooth embody the musical identity of the club, and just like the venue itself illustrate a remarkable history. Plus, the iconic 'fabric presents' mix series and newly launched fabric Originals, fabric has never not been making noise – an ethos that’s not subsiding anytime soon.