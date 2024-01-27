Venue

Electric Brixton

Address
Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ

Upcoming events

Parable: Nora En Pure, Mees Salome, Just HerFri, 29 Sept
Slaughter Beach, DogSat, 30 Sept
K.FlayTue, 3 Oct
HVYWGHT w/ Ivy Lab, Youngsta, V.I.V.E.K, Pinch ++Fri, 6 Oct
Dom DollaSat, 7 Oct
Alceu ValençaSun, 8 Oct
Ben HemsleyFri, 13 Oct
Oktoberfest BrixtonSat, 14 Oct
Brixton Disco Festival presents. Todd Terje + moreSat, 14 Oct
Dream WifeThu, 19 Oct
gusgusFri, 20 Oct
KETTAMA presents Fallen AngelFri, 20 Oct
Oktoberfest BrixtonSat, 21 Oct
Oktoberfest BrixtonSat, 28 Oct
Matt MaesonWed, 8 Nov
Stil vor Talent UK with Oliver Koletzki & guestsFri, 10 Nov
Blatin - Danni Gato & Lisandro CuxiFri, 17 Nov
RomySat, 18 Nov
K Motionz Crowd Control LondonSat, 18 Nov
Zak AbelFri, 24 Nov
Battle BeastSat, 25 Nov
Pete RockFri, 1 Dec
Worakls Band and guestsSat, 2 Dec
MISTMon, 4 Dec
RooseveltWed, 6 Dec
Acid Arab (LIVE)Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Matt MalteseThu, 22 Feb 2024
bar italiaThu, 2 May 2024
