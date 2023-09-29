Venue

EartH

What is now the beautiful venue EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) was once a long-forgotten hidden treasure which the team renovated and opened to the public again in 2018. With a jaw-dropping art deco theatre, an atmospheric hall for live music and club nights plus a lively, vibey bar; it’s a venue of three parts, all with different and distinct personalities. For a venue that is relatively new in the London landscape, it’s already made a big impact, with musicians like Self Esteem, Idles, Foals, Little Simz, Beastie Boys, Peggy Gou and many more coming through, plus a wider arts programme featuring top comedians, talks, live podcasts and experiential events. Though the venue retains its art-deco looks and heritage, their set-up is modern and forward thinking, being one of the few venues in the world which permanently houses L-Acoustics immersive soundsystem “L-ISA”, making for unparalleled sonic experiences. EartH Kitchen is open for drinks before and after events in EartH Theatre. You can also grab a bite from SHUK; (the street food pop-up from Borough Market), open from 18:00 - 20:30 before all EartH Theatre shows - offering delicious stuffed pitas and shawarma-salted fries. Photography Credits: Benedict Priddy, Dani Bolton, Drew Eckheart, Imogen May, Sienna Lorraine Gray, Rob Jones, Wyatt Dixon.
11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
