Venue
Crofters Rights
Capacity
80
Address
117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Upcoming events
The Pleasure Dome + Birdfeeder + Lacross Club
Sat, 30 Sept
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Shamir + Lilith Ai + Chikayaworld
Fri, 6 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Hide + Kelan + Monika Badly
Wed, 11 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Skinny Pelembe
Thu, 12 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
TMN#3: Lovepet Horror + Viduals
Fri, 13 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Honeyblood + Lux Lyall
Tue, 17 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Carlton Melton + Sonic Jesus + Stereocilia
Wed, 18 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
swelt + Lobby + Lou Terry
Wed, 18 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Moon Panda
Fri, 20 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Depression, Baby
Thu, 26 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Yowl + Bo Gritz
Fri, 27 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Teeth of the Sea
Sat, 28 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Someone + Eva May + Lunar Bird
Sun, 29 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Maria BC + Eli Winter
Sun, 29 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Facs
Tue, 31 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
The Tubs
Thu, 2 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Midnight Rodeo + Hunny Buzz
Sat, 4 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Sunnbrella + Lucid Express
Sun, 5 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Electric Enemy
Mon, 6 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Cloth
Tue, 7 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Worriers + Paws
Wed, 8 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Bricknasty
Wed, 8 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Pearl & The Oysters
Fri, 10 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
snake eyes
Thu, 16 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Maruja
Fri, 17 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Enola Gay
Sat, 18 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Arimea + A Titan, A Diety
Sun, 19 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
B-ahwe
Tue, 28 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
Holy Wave
Thu, 7 Dec
Crofters Rights
Bristol
The Altered Hours
Fri, 8 Dec
Crofters Rights
Bristol
