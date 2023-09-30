Venue

Crofters Rights

Capacity
80
Address
117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY

Upcoming events

The Pleasure Dome + Birdfeeder + Lacross ClubSat, 30 Sept
Shamir + Lilith Ai + ChikayaworldFri, 6 Oct
Hide + Kelan + Monika BadlyWed, 11 Oct
Skinny PelembeThu, 12 Oct
TMN#3: Lovepet Horror + VidualsFri, 13 Oct
Honeyblood + Lux LyallTue, 17 Oct
Carlton Melton + Sonic Jesus + StereociliaWed, 18 Oct
swelt + Lobby + Lou TerryWed, 18 Oct
Moon PandaFri, 20 Oct
Depression, BabyThu, 26 Oct
Yowl + Bo GritzFri, 27 Oct
Teeth of the SeaSat, 28 Oct
Someone + Eva May + Lunar BirdSun, 29 Oct
Maria BC + Eli WinterSun, 29 Oct
FacsTue, 31 Oct
The TubsThu, 2 Nov
Midnight Rodeo + Hunny BuzzSat, 4 Nov
Sunnbrella + Lucid ExpressSun, 5 Nov
Electric EnemyMon, 6 Nov
ClothTue, 7 Nov
Worriers + PawsWed, 8 Nov
BricknastyWed, 8 Nov
Pearl & The OystersFri, 10 Nov
snake eyesThu, 16 Nov
MarujaFri, 17 Nov
Enola GaySat, 18 Nov
Arimea + A Titan, A DietySun, 19 Nov
B-ahweTue, 28 Nov
Holy WaveThu, 7 Dec
The Altered HoursFri, 8 Dec
