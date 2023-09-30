Venue

Brudenell Social Club

About

test profile
Capacity
400
Address
33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK

Upcoming events

DreadzoneSat, 30 Sept
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Fleetwood BacSat, 30 Sept
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
A Flock Of SeagullsSun, 1 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
JAWSMon, 2 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Pianos Become The TeethThu, 5 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
The ScientistsThu, 5 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
The Boxer RebellionFri, 6 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Skinny PelembeSun, 8 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Dream Wife Sun, 8 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Chris BrainMon, 9 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
CheriseTue, 10 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
The David Tattersall GroupWed, 11 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Philip Seth CampbellThu, 12 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
BullThu, 12 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Philip Seth CampbellThu, 12 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
John Power (Cast)Fri, 13 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
The ClienteleSun, 15 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
WestermanTue, 17 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
King Buffalo plus guests Mountain Caller Wed, 18 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Bonny DoonThu, 19 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Secret AffairFri, 20 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
The Lancashire Hotpots: Bisto Inferno TourSat, 21 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Gold PandaTue, 24 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
English TeacherTue, 24 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Kassi ValazzaWed, 25 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Guitar WolfWed, 25 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Dutty Moonshine Big BandThu, 26 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Treeboy and ArcFri, 27 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
The Split SquadFri, 27 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
Deadletter Sat, 28 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds