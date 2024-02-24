Browse events
Venue
Band on the Wall
Capacity
500
Address
25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Upcoming events
The Hoosiers
Tue, 3 Oct
The Bug Club
Wed, 18 Oct
Romain Virgo UK Tour
Mon, 23 Oct
Will Downing & Maysa Live in Manchester
Tue, 24 Oct
Elli Ingram: The Bad Behaviour Tour
Wed, 25 Oct
HENGE Alpha Test Tour (Evening Show)
Sat, 4 Nov
Wednesday
Mon, 6 Nov
The Watch plays "Selling England by the Pound"
Thu, 9 Nov
Crumb
Sat, 11 Nov
Kaidi Tatham + Emma Jean Thackray (DJ) + Werkha
Sat, 11 Nov
Tricot
Tue, 14 Nov
Willie J Healey
Sat, 18 Nov
Club Coco: Coco Maria + Poly-Ritmo + Me Gusta
Sat, 25 Nov
Holy Moly & The Crackers
Thu, 30 Nov
Kindred the Family Soul
Thu, 14 Dec
Craig Charles Christmas Special feat. Lovescene
Sat, 23 Dec
NYE Party with the Haggis Horns + Funk and Soul DJ
Sun, 31 Dec
Beans on Toast
Sat, 24 Feb 2024
NewDad
Sun, 25 Feb 2024
Antony Szmierek
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
Afflecks Palace
Fri, 17 May 2024
