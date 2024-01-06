Venue

Backstage Bar & Billiards

About

601 Fremont Plaza is Downtown Las Vegas's premiere entertainment complex. This historic landmark houses two nationally-renowned live music rooms featuring Backstage Bar & Billiards and Fremont Country Club.
Capacity
500
Contact details
alexa@backstagebarLV.com
Address
601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Upcoming events

Chicago House MusicFri, 6 Oct
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
Micki Free's VEGAS JAMMon, 9 Oct
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
Sense & Sin BurlesqueWed, 11 Oct
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
The Meteors with D.I., Rumble King and Murder OneSat, 25 Nov
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
Adema with Special GuestsSat, 9 Dec
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
Hookers & Blow 20th Anniversary Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
Trapt with Rhetoric, Kilgroov and Rhythm AffairFri, 12 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas
Jared James Nichols with The Bites & Heroine HoneyTue, 30 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas