Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Follow
About
601 Fremont Plaza is Downtown Las Vegas's premiere entertainment complex. This historic landmark houses two nationally-renowned live music rooms featuring Backstage Bar & Billiards and Fremont Country Club.
Capacity
500
Contact details
alexa@backstagebarLV.com
Address
601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Chicago House Music
Fri, 6 Oct
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
Micki Free's VEGAS JAM
Mon, 9 Oct
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
Sense & Sin Burlesque
Wed, 11 Oct
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
The Meteors with D.I., Rumble King and Murder One
Sat, 25 Nov
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
Adema with Special Guests
Sat, 9 Dec
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
Hookers & Blow 20th Anniversary
Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
Trapt with Rhetoric, Kilgroov and Rhythm Affair
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
Jared James Nichols with The Bites & Heroine Honey
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas