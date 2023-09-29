Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Follow
About
Cocktail Bar, Bistrot & Club nel cuore dei Navigli di Milano. Punto di riferimento del mondo dell’arte, musica e moda.
Address
Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
Thema Opening Party w/Valentinø
Fri, 29 Sept
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
NOMORE w/ Keyrah, Lamsi, Roshan & Sgamo
Sat, 30 Sept
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Dirty Mondays + The Hives After Party
Mon, 2 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Lacrima
Wed, 4 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Disco Stupenda w/ Whodamanny & Tommiboy
Fri, 6 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Spaghetti Unplugged New Season - Milano
Sun, 8 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Rollover w/ Palms Trax & Paula Tape | Hola Mundo
Fri, 13 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Dove Si Canta "karaoke all'italiana"
Sun, 15 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
Chouk Bwa & The Angstromers live by Discosafari
Sat, 28 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano