Venue
Alex's Bar
Follow
About
Turning down the suck since 2000.
Address
2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
Friday Night Karaoke! Power Hour All Night Long!
Fri, 29 Sept
Fri, 29 Sept

Eddie & The Subtitles + The Plagues + Thee Toe Tags + Just Head
Sat, 30 Sept
Sat, 30 Sept

Fellow Robot + Canyon + The Elder D. Band
Sun, 1 Oct
Sun, 1 Oct

Dear Donna
Sun, 1 Oct
Sun, 1 Oct

VTB + lillith. + Michael Vanson
Wed, 4 Oct
Wed, 4 Oct

Slapshot + Sheer Terror + Skullcrack + More TBA
Thu, 5 Oct
Thu, 5 Oct

Kino-ween Horror Films Release Party
Fri, 6 Oct
Fri, 6 Oct

Fartbarf + special guests Furcast + The Sleeperz + Litronix + DJ Mystére
Sat, 7 Oct
Sat, 7 Oct

The Beat Farmers
Sun, 8 Oct
Sun, 8 Oct

STROKES NITE (live tribute set by Juicebox)
Sun, 8 Oct
Sun, 8 Oct

Alex's Bar Karaoke
Tue, 10 Oct
Tue, 10 Oct

DJUNAH + special guests Iress & more TBA
Wed, 11 Oct
Wed, 11 Oct

Desert Daze presents: Acid Mothers Temple with special guests The Stargazer Lillies + Westing + DJ NickAtNite
Thu, 12 Oct
Thu, 12 Oct

The Creepy Creeps with special guests TBA!
Fri, 13 Oct
Fri, 13 Oct

The Adverts + The Shadow + Neighborhood Brats + Rough Kids
Sat, 14 Oct
Sat, 14 Oct

The Killing Floors + The Loons + The Mullens + Wyld Gooms + DJ Master Droog
Sun, 15 Oct
Sun, 15 Oct

Oog Bogo & Axis: Sova w/ guests Self Improvement + Chorus Pedal
Sun, 15 Oct
Sun, 15 Oct

Alex's Bar Karaoke
Tue, 17 Oct
Tue, 17 Oct

Brain Party Trivia
Wed, 18 Oct
Wed, 18 Oct

DISCO OBSCURA! Goth, Synthwave, EBM, and 80s Vinyl! + a live performance from eyeliner (Bauhaus tribute!)
Wed, 18 Oct
Wed, 18 Oct

The Tissues + Fusion Babies + Las Pijamas + Cosmic Kitten
Thu, 19 Oct
Thu, 19 Oct

The Good Foot!
Fri, 20 Oct
Fri, 20 Oct

The Cineramas with Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas
Sat, 21 Oct
Sat, 21 Oct

Alex's Bar Karaoke
Tue, 24 Oct
Tue, 24 Oct

Brain Party Trivia
Wed, 25 Oct
Wed, 25 Oct

Twin Oaks + Asi Fui + Lauren Lakis + Daydream Twins
Thu, 26 Oct
Thu, 26 Oct

Soul Times
Sun, 29 Oct
Sun, 29 Oct

Alex's Bar Karaoke
Tue, 31 Oct
Tue, 31 Oct

Brain Party Trivia
Wed, 1 Nov
Wed, 1 Nov

Plague Vendor plus special guests Lost Cat + Frnch Cnt + DJ Mark Turtle
Fri, 3 Nov
Fri, 3 Nov

