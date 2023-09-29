Venue

Alex's Bar

About

Turning down the suck since 2000.
Address
2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Friday Night Karaoke! Power Hour All Night Long!Fri, 29 Sept
Alex's BarLong Beach
Eddie & The Subtitles + The Plagues + Thee Toe Tags + Just HeadSat, 30 Sept
Alex's BarLong Beach
Fellow Robot + Canyon + The Elder D. Band Sun, 1 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Dear Donna Sun, 1 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
VTB + lillith. + Michael Vanson Wed, 4 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Slapshot + Sheer Terror + Skullcrack + More TBAThu, 5 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Kino-ween Horror Films Release PartyFri, 6 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Fartbarf + special guests Furcast + The Sleeperz + Litronix + DJ Mystére Sat, 7 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Beat Farmers Sun, 8 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
STROKES NITE (live tribute set by Juicebox) Sun, 8 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Alex's Bar KaraokeTue, 10 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
DJUNAH + special guests Iress & more TBA Wed, 11 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Desert Daze presents: Acid Mothers Temple with special guests The Stargazer Lillies + Westing + DJ NickAtNiteThu, 12 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Creepy Creeps with special guests TBA! Fri, 13 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Adverts + The Shadow + Neighborhood Brats + Rough KidsSat, 14 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Killing Floors + The Loons + The Mullens + Wyld Gooms + DJ Master Droog Sun, 15 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Oog Bogo & Axis: Sova w/ guests Self Improvement + Chorus Pedal Sun, 15 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Alex's Bar KaraokeTue, 17 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Brain Party TriviaWed, 18 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
DISCO OBSCURA! Goth, Synthwave, EBM, and 80s Vinyl! + a live performance from eyeliner (Bauhaus tribute!)Wed, 18 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Tissues + Fusion Babies + Las Pijamas + Cosmic Kitten Thu, 19 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Good Foot! Fri, 20 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
The Cineramas with Tom Kenny & The Hi-SeasSat, 21 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Alex's Bar KaraokeTue, 24 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Brain Party TriviaWed, 25 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Twin Oaks + Asi Fui + Lauren Lakis + Daydream Twins Thu, 26 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Soul TimesSun, 29 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Alex's Bar KaraokeTue, 31 Oct
Alex's BarLong Beach
Brain Party TriviaWed, 1 Nov
Alex's BarLong Beach
Plague Vendor plus special guests Lost Cat + Frnch Cnt + DJ Mark Turtle Fri, 3 Nov
Alex's BarLong Beach