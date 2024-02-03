Promoter

Baba Yaga's Hut

Upcoming events

Peter Brewis + Sami El-EnanyTue, 7 Nov
The SocialLondon
Gazelle Twin + SealionwomanFri, 10 Nov
Bush HallLondon
Faten Kanaan + Dean McPheeTue, 14 Nov
IKLECTIKLondon
William Basinski + Ebe Oke + FrankieSat, 18 Nov
Broadway TheatreLondon
WaqWaq Kingdom + Kamura ObscuraWed, 22 Nov
Corsica StudiosLondon
Crime & The City SolutionFri, 24 Nov
MOTH ClubLondon
SANAMSun, 26 Nov
Cafe OTOLondon
Chihei Hatakeyama + Padang Food TigersFri, 1 Dec
St John Church Bethnal GreenLondon
Hainbach (Matinee Show)Sun, 3 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Hainbach (Evening Show)Sun, 3 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Shovel Dance Collective + Laura Cannell Sat, 9 Dec
Grand JunctionLondon
HackedepicciottoTue, 12 Dec
Rich MixLondon
Holy Tongue + Lunch Money LifeWed, 13 Dec
Studio 9294London
The Bug & FlowdanThu, 14 Dec
Studio 9294London
Kevin Richard Martin - MatineeSat, 16 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Kevin Richard Martin - COMBO TICKETSat, 16 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Kevin Richard Martin - EveningSat, 16 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Michael Rother + James HoldenSat, 3 Feb 2024
Barbican HallLondon
CEL (Felix Kubin & Hubert Zemler)Mon, 5 Feb 2024
Cafe OTOLondon
Meursault + Jacken ElswythThu, 15 Feb 2024
The BedfordLondon
Constant Smiles & Clementine Valentine (Purple Pilgrims) Tue, 20 Feb 2024
The LexingtonLondon
The Unit Ama + These TownsWed, 21 Feb 2024
New River StudiosLondon
Craven FaultsThu, 22 Feb 2024
Studio 9294London
TennotaSat, 9 Mar 2024
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Swell MapsFri, 15 Mar 2024
MOTH ClubLondon
Pye Corner AudioThu, 28 Mar 2024
Studio 9294London
USA/MEXICOFri, 29 Mar 2024
The LexingtonLondon
Bastien Keb + Emily MagpieSat, 30 Mar 2024
MOTH ClubLondon
Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan Fri, 12 Apr 2024
St John On Bethnal GreenLondon
Colin Stetson: HereditaryThu, 25 Apr 2024
Barbican HallLondon