DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

III Points Basel

Factory Town
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

III POINTS takeover Factory Town's Park Stage for a night of musical surprises.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by III Points & Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.