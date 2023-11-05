Top track

Improved Sequence I Festival - Day 2

TPO
Sun, 5 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsBologna
€36.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Improved Sequence presenta il suo primo festival 'Improved Sequence I'. Tre giorni, due location e oltre 20 artisti che spaziano dal noise al post-punk, dal cantautorato psych alla darkwave e dall'indie americano alle nuove leve britanniche.

Presentato da Improved Sequence snc.

Lineup

6
Pere Ubu, Superchunk, Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds and 6 more

Venue

TPO

Via Camillo Casarini, 17/5, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

