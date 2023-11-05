DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Improved Sequence presenta il suo primo festival 'Improved Sequence I'. Tre giorni, due location e oltre 20 artisti che spaziano dal noise al post-punk, dal cantautorato psych alla darkwave e dall'indie americano alle nuove leve britanniche.
Nei due g
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.