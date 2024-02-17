DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Keno, Moist Crevice, Rubber, Catholic Block + Night In Athens (Late set)

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..

KENO

Dom, Alec and Reid take a wry look at displacement, LDN dystopia, obsolescence and the uncanniness of our digital world without ever sacrificing a sense of fun. Beamed into your skull via a pleasing monoto...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Catholic Block, Moist Crevice, Keno and 1 more

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs