Sarah Shook & the Disarmers with Lily Unless & The If Onlys

Siberia
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$21.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

North Carolina's Sarah Shook sings with a conviction and hard honesty sorely lacking in much of today's Americana landscape. Always passionate, at times profane, Sarah stalks/walks the line between vulnerable and menacing, their voice strong and uneasy, co...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Lily Unless & The If Onlys, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

