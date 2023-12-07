Top track

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive

Rose Avenue

Factory Town
7 Dec - 8 Dec
DJMiami
About

This ticket allows entry to all areas of Factory Town. VIP tickets allow entry for Rose Avenue VIP area ONLY.

Limited tickets available at the door.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

9
RÜFÜS DU SOL, WhoMadeWho, Cassian and 9 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open12:00 am

