DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbonamento Be Alternative Festival 3 e 4 Agosto

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo
3 Aug - 4 Aug
GigsCosenza
€85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ABBONAMENTO FULL PASS:

🌲Be Alternative Festival

🏔️Concerti sul Lago

📆 3 e 4 Agosto 2024

🏔 Camigliatello Silano (CS) - Lago Cecita - Loc. San Lorenzo

📍”Chiesetta San Lorenzo”

Posizione : https://g.co/kgs/tXXYSh

🟡 Apertura Porte ore 13:00

🟢 In...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Be Alternative.

Venue

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo

Camigliatello Silano - Loc. San Lorenzo - Spezzano della Sila (CS)
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.