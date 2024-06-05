Top track

Negativland + SUE-C w/ Oms

Alleyworld at Tonal Park
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$39.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday, June 5th 2024 - 7pm
Negativland with video design and production by SUE-C
“WE CAN REALLY FEEL LIKE WE’RE HERE”
w/ special guests Oms
$32 - All Ages - Limited to 60 seated tickets

WE CAN REALLY FEEL LIKE WE’RE HERE
Presented by Quarry House Tavern.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Negativland

Venue

Alleyworld at Tonal Park

7014-C Westmoreland Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland 20912, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

