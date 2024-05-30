DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Escenarios Vibra Mahou: Sazza

Sala Vesta
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SAZZA se presenta en la sala Vesta con su NÓMADA Tour como parte de la gira presentación del EP que da nombre a esta gira.

No faltarán sus singles, como Rayito o La Luna y a buen seguro hará que este próximo 30 de Mayo sea una noche para el recuerdo. ¡No...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Vesta.
Lineup

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.