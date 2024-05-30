DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAZZA se presenta en la sala Vesta con su NÓMADA Tour como parte de la gira presentación del EP que da nombre a esta gira.
No faltarán sus singles, como Rayito o La Luna y a buen seguro hará que este próximo 30 de Mayo sea una noche para el recuerdo. ¡No...
