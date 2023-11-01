Top track

King Size

Kruder & Dorfmeister

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £38.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Austrian remix maestros Kruder & Dorfmeister perform HERE at Outernet.

This is a 14+ event (14-16s with an adult 18+)

Presented by Soundcrash.

Lineup

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

