Liela Moss

Cube Cinema
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liela Moss has fronted UK band The Duke Spirit since their inception in 2003. The band have released 5 albums and 4 EPs worldwide. Known for their ferocious live shows, relentless touring schedule, they’re a band that have long trod their own road

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liela Moss

Venue

Cube Cinema

BS2 8JD, Bristol, Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

