DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PROGRAMMA
VENERDÌ 31 MAGGIO - STAZIONE CENTRALE -
dalle 14.00
> MC Street Skate Contest
> Dj Set Brandon from Akwaaba+Dj Machete
VENERDÌ 31 MAGGIO - EXMACELLO -
dalle 19.30
> Opening Party SSFF
> Vans / SSFF Pop Up Store Opening
> Dj Set Edo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.