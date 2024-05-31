DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skate Surf Film Festival

Stazione Centrale / Ex Macello
31 May - 2 Jun
GigsMilano
€16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PROGRAMMA

VENERDÌ 31 MAGGIO - STAZIONE CENTRALE -

dalle 14.00

> MC Street Skate Contest

> Dj Set Brandon from Akwaaba+Dj Machete

VENERDÌ 31 MAGGIO - EXMACELLO -

dalle 19.30

> Opening Party SSFF

> Vans / SSFF Pop Up Store Opening

> Dj Set Edo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da PIANO B.

Stazione Centrale / Ex Macello

Milano
Doors open11:00 am

