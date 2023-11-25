DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

The legendary Lady Bunny returns for her classic Disco Tea Dance!

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lady Bunny

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

