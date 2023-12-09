Top track

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana - Nanadub

Circoloco Miami

Factory Town
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $76

About

Circoloco takes over Factory Town on Saturday December 9th as part of an outrageous Factory Basel Week.

2 stages from 7 pm to 7 am.

LINE UP:

ANOTR - BENJI B - CARLITA - CHLOE CAILLET - KONSTANTIN - LEAFAR LEGOV - MACEO PLEX - RAMPA - PEGGY GOU - SETH TR...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

17
ANOTR, Benji B, Chloé Caillet and 17 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

