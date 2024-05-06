DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Perro del Mar

Badaboum
Mon, 6 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente El Perro del Mar en concert à Paris

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Perro del Mar

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

