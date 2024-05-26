DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GESTALT extended

Linea
Sun, 26 May, 3:00 pm
PartyMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On May 26, 2024, from 3 PM to 9 PM, Gestalt takes over with an electrifying lineup:

3 PM - Miriam Bonnano
4 PM - Matteo Busan
5 PM - Guayaba
6 PM - Cristian Comes
7 PM - Makileo
8 PM - Justnique

Join us for a journey through pulsating beats and...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LINEA.

Lineup

Guayaba, Cristian Comes, Makileo

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.