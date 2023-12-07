DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ibiza’s craziest party — elrow debuts their all new theme "Dance with the Serpent" in collaboration with street artist NYCHOS at Factory Town for Basel Week!
From sunset to sunrise, prepare for the visual landscape of Dance with the Serpent -exploring the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.