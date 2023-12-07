Top track

elrow: Basel Week 2023

Factory Town
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $64.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mene - Day by Day
About

Ibiza’s craziest party — elrow debuts their all new theme "Dance with the Serpent" in collaboration with street artist NYCHOS at Factory Town for Basel Week!

From sunset to sunrise, prepare for the visual landscape of Dance with the Serpent -exploring the...

Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Gray Area
Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.