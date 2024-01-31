DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

XJAZZ! CLUB OPENING

Fluxbau
Wed, 31 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsBerlin
XJAZZ! is happy to announce a new collaboration with FluxFM: The XJAZZ! CLUB.

With the opening on the 31st of January XJAZZ! and FluxFM start a Live Jazz Club at Fluxbau, and we want to celebrate this with you!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJAZZ.
Lineup

1
STUDNITZKY, Sebastian Studnitzky, Àbáse and 1 more

Venue

Fluxbau

Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

