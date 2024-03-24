DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sónar Lisboa 2024

Parque Eduardo VII
22 Mar - 24 Mar 2024
DJLisbon
From €104.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sónar is a pioneering European festival, setting the agenda for electronic music and digital culture since its first edition in 1994. In 2024, the festival will return to the centre of Lisbon on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th of March, with a full programme of co Read more

Presented by Pixel Harmony, Lda.

Venue

Parque Eduardo VII

Eduardo VII Park, Pq. Eduardo VII, Lisbon, Lisbon 1050-251, Portugal
Doors open10:00 pm

