Greg Mendez

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Wed, 28 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Greg Mendez

W/ Adriana McCassim

2/28/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

For Greg Mendez, reflection doesn't mean a static image in a mirror, or even a face he recognizes. It's more a kaleidoscopic mirage, where...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Greg Mendez, Adriana McCassim

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

