DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Decolonise Fest 2024

Signature Brew Haggerston
13 Sept - 15 Sept
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Decolonise Fest is a London-based music festival created by and for people of colour in the punk scene. Over the weekend we will host music, panels, and workshops that celebrate the contributions of punx of colour.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Decolonise Fest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.