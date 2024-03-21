DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MUSIC ON / BLACKBOOK - THURSDAY MMW

Factory Town
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday Night of Miami Music Week at Factory Town featuring an absolute ton of terrific of programming:

5 STAGES FROM SUNSET TO SUNRISE

Infinity Room & Espacio Proximo --> Music On

The Park --> Blackbook

The Warehouse --> TBA

Cypress End --> Ciao Dan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Insomniac
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

10
Marco Carola, Danyelino, Cloonee and 10 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

