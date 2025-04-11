Top track

Rojjo - Todo va bien

Rojjo + J. Zambrana

El Sol
Fri, 11 Apr 2025, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rojjo - Todo va bien
About

Desde Madrid, ROJJO combina lo clásico del pop-rock con una energía actual, disruptiva y libre. Ya en el año 2000 el artista sonaba con su formación Buena Conducta, gozando de un interesante recorrido en la escena madrileña. Ahora retorna con canciones peg...

Todas las edades
Organizado por El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J Zambrana, Rojjo

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

