Peter Bazely is Fat after Xmas

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

8:15pm doors 8:30pm start - Camden Comedy Club

Now in its 7th Year!

Watch Peter and a selection of his favourite top comedian colleagues,

performing Stand-up; musical comedy; clowning and storytelling comedy.

All inspired by the suffering of their Yule...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peter Bazely

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open8:15 pm

