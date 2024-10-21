Top track

Billiam - My Metronome

Billiam And The Split Bills + Lacross Club

The Lanes
Mon, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Billiam has been putting out records, both self released and on labels like Goodbye Boozy, Erste Theke Tontraeger, Warttmann Inc, Under The Gun and Legless Records since 2020 jumping back and forth between endless sounds of drum machines, blown out synthes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Billiam

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

